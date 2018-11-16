City releases proposed budget for 2019 with tax increase and proposed swimming pool
CTV Regina
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 11:21AM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 16, 2018 6:53PM CST
The City of Regina has released its proposed operating budget for 2019, which includes a 4.7 per cent mill rate increase. That means the average homeowner with a home valued at $350,000 will pay an extra $7.77 a month.
The increase also does not include the education portion of the property tax, which is set by the province.
By law, the city is required to present a balanced budget. The city says expenses and revenue are projected to be $461M in 2019, an increase of $18M from 2018.
Some of the key expenditures in the proposed 2019 budget include:
- $49M for roads
- $83M for the Regina Police Service
- $49M for Regina Fire & Protective Services
- $42M for Community Services for resident health and well-being through sport and culture
- $22M for parks, to manage the 160,000 city trees
- $26M for transit services
- $24M for waste collection
- $11M in community grants
One of the proposed expenditures is a $1.5M “outdoor destination aquatic facility” to replace the Wascana Pool. An additional $15M will be required for construction in 2020 and 2021, and the city would like to see open by 2021.
City council will discuss the budget at a council meeting on Dec. 10 and if necessary on Dec. 11. Residents and stakeholder groups are invited to attend the meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Henry Baker Hall.
The graphic below details the mill rate increases in Regina over the last decade: