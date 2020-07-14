REGINA -- The city has begun to demolish the Regent Park Par 3 golf course, turning the site into a recreation space.

The city said Tuesday that crews will be in Regent Park this summer, demolishing the existing clubhouse, storage building and some adjacent plant material.

The site will become a place for recreation, with amenities including a multi-use sports field, accessible playground, spray pad, multi-use pathways, picnic area, offleash dog parks, a toboggan hill, a seasonal washroom and a disc golf course.

As well, the city will re-locate a SaskPower pole, remove trees and do rough grading on the site.

The Regent Park Pool will remain open during the construction.