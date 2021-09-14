REGINA -- The City of Regina is expected to push back its target date for requiring proof of vaccination to enter city facilities.

Regina’s City Manger is recommending that city council push back the target date to Nov. 15, 2021.

A report to be received at Wednesday’s city council meeting cites a delay in the Saskatchewan Health Authority having a QR code available for residents to prove their vaccination status as the primary reason for the target date’s change.

“Since the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the city announced proof of vaccination, eHealth Saskatchewan has been challenged to meet the demand of residents’ requests to register for a MySaskHealthRecord,” the report states.

The city said it is in the process of researching technology that will allow for the implementation of the QR codes.

The QR code technology is expected to be launched by the provincial government on the week of Sept. 20, according to the report.

“The City is appreciative of the efforts of eHealth Saskatchewan and recognizes the concerns from residents about not being able to secure the QR code to access city facilities on September 20, 2021,” the report states.

Some concerns from Regina residents include the accessibility of technology to present QR codes and exemptions for children under 12, vulnerable populations and those who cannot be vaccinated.

Originally, the city was aiming to require proof of vaccination on Sept. 20.

More to come…