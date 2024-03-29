City of Regina reminds drivers about next phase of Red Light Safety Program

Beginning on Monday, $230 tickets will be issued to drivers who fail to stop at a red light before turning right at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive.

This is part of the next phase of the City of Regina’s Red Light Safety Program.

Warning notices for rolling right turns will still be given at the two other safety camera locations at Albert Street and Parliament Avenue as well as Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive.

Tickets will still be issued for running a red light at the three intersections.