REGINA
Regina

    • City of Regina reminds drivers about next phase of Red Light Safety Program

    Share

    Beginning on Monday, $230 tickets will be issued to drivers who fail to stop at a red light before turning right at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive.

    This is part of the next phase of the City of Regina’s Red Light Safety Program.

    Warning notices for rolling right turns will still be given at the two other safety camera locations at Albert Street and Parliament Avenue as well as Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive.

    Tickets will still be issued for running a red light at the three intersections.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News