The City of Regina is giving the gift of free transit this holiday season.

Jumping on any city bus is free from Dec. 15 to 17.

“This is good news,” said Mayor Michael Fougere. “This free transit service throughout the weekend for residents who can do their Christmas shopping and go about their times and not worry about finding a place to park.”

Bus riders can leave donations for the trip.

“If you’re feeling generous, you can throw in a couple of dollars,” said Steve Compton, CEO of the Regina Food Bank. “We’re hoping to meet our goal and if we can exceed our goal, that’s just wonderful as well.”

All proceeds will be donated to the Salvation Army and the Regina Food Bank.