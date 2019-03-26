City restricts traffic near Capital Pointe hole
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 11:01AM CST
There are signs of progress around the Capital Pointe hole.
The city has restricted traffic on Albert Street heading north from the Victoria Avenue intersection.
The City gave Westgate Properties Ltd., the builder of Capital Pointe, until March 30 to fill the hole. If Westgate does not fill the site by that date the city has the authority to fill the site.
The city is accepting proposals from contractors interested in filling the site.