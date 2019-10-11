City to introduce a new method to pay for parking downtown
Man uses pay by phone parking on Vancouver street
CTVNewsRegina.ca Staff
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 5:35PM CST
Last Updated Friday, October 11, 2019 5:46PM CST
REGINA -- Next week, the City of Regina will introduce a new option for paying for parking downtown.
According to the City of Regina, Mayor Michael Fougere and Executive Director of the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District Judith Veresuk will announce the new payment option on Tuesday.
No details were provided about the event, other than an attached release with the file name PayByPhone.pdf.