

CTV Regina





The city says it is working to improve conditions on slippery winter roads.

Crews have been systematically plowing streets throughout the week, starting with high-traffic and artery roads. The city says it’s using sand on the roads instead of liquid salt because of the cold temperatures. Salt isn’t effective in these conditions.

Once conditions are warmer, crews will spread sand and cover it with liquid salt to help it adhere to the road.

No vehicles have been towed from snow routes during seasonal parking bans and drivers have been complying with the rules, the city says. If a vehicle is left out, crews will plow around it.