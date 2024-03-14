Class action lawsuit seeks justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma by residential schools

Matthew Brandon was six-years-old when he was put into the care of Shannon and Chris Gardiner.

As a baby, he suffered permanent brain damage after being physically abused by his father, who was part of the residential school system.

Now 32-years-old, Brandon is non-verbal and continues to deal with other medical issues.

He and his family are the first claimants of a national proposed class action lawsuit, which aims to seek justice for all those who have suffered intergenerational trauma.

The Merchant Law Group LLP filed the lawsuit on Feb. 23.

“Although the liberal government has done a great deal for First Nations people and Indigenous people, they just seem tone deaf on this matter and we want to force them through the courts,” said Tony Merchant, a lawyer with the group.

The group is hoping to gain compensation for children of survivors who attended residential schools in Canada.

It’s estimated there are more than 400,000 people who could be eligible.

“Personal compensation but in discussion with the leadership when we reach that stage, we’d be looking for programs that help communities and help in the Indigenous world at large,” Merchant added.

A proposed national class action lawsuit has been filed against the Federal Government to seek compensation for children of residential school survivors in Canada. (CTV News)

Kerry Benjoe, a residential school survivor, said programs directed at healing also need to be implemented.

“Money isn’t going to automatically make someone who is damaged a better parent. Programming that really helps the individual, you know, a parenting program,” she said.

“This action is taken not only for Matthew but for all those who are voiceless, faceless, and powerless within this architecture of disadvantage,” said Chris Gardiner in a statement to CTV News.

The group is working on the next steps, which include gathering more names and stories of all those who were affected.