Co-op Refinery issues lockout notice
REGINA -- The Regina Co-op Refinery has officially issued a lockout notice to Unifor 594, the union representing workers at the refinery.
The lockout notice means 48-hours after it was issued, workers with Unifor 594 will no longer be allowed to come to work. The notice comes after Unifor workers at Regina's Co-op Refinery officially issued a 48-hour strike notice.
“Nothing is more frustrating than a massively profitable employer insisting their workforce accept concessions and rollbacks,” Unifor National President Jerry Dias said in a release. “Federated Co-operatives Limited is wrong if it thinks Unifor members aren’t going to fight for what’s already theirs.”
Unifor adds it has serious concerns about the refinery using a smaller group of replacement workers to operate the refinery.
The union says its members voted 97.3 per cent in favour of the strike.