REGINA -- Cocaine and $140,000 in cash was seized during a high speed traffic stop in southeastern Saskatchewan, according to the RCMP.

Police said a Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan RCMP officer was patrolling Highway 1 near Wolseley, Sask. on July 16 when they observed a vehicle travelling 164 km/hr.

After pulling the vehicle over, RCMP said the officer noticed cash and illegal cigarettes in plain view inside the vehicle. Following a search, illegal cigarettes, 31 grams of cocaine and around $140,000 in Canadian bills was seized.

As a result of the investigation, an Edmonton, Alta. man is facing seven charges:

• 1 count, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

• 1 count, possession of a controlled substance, Section 4(1), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

• 1 count, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code

• 1 count, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, Section 355(b), Criminal Code

• 1 count, possession of unmarked/unstamped tobacco products, Section 121.1(1), Criminal Code

• 1 count, possession of unstamped tobacco products, Section 32(1) Excise Act

• 1 count, purchase or possess unmarked tobacco, Section 18.1, Tobacco Tax Act of Saskatchewan

He will appear in court on October 19, 2021.