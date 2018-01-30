

CTV Regina





Traffic on Ring Road near Winnipeg Street was delayed on Tuesday morning after a crash between a semi and a train.

The crash happened shortly before 5:00 a.m. Police say it was a low speed crash, and while no injuries have been reported, the semi-trailer is leaking fluids.

Around 6:50 a.m., the train was moved from the scene, but the semi continued to block traffic on Ring Road.

Traffic on Ring Road returned to normal shortly before 9:00 a.m.