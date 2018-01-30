Collision between train and semi delays Tuesday morning traffic on Ring Road
Collision between a train and a semi on Ring Road in Regina. (ALEX BROWN/CTV REGINA)
Traffic on Ring Road near Winnipeg Street was delayed on Tuesday morning after a crash between a semi and a train.
The crash happened shortly before 5:00 a.m. Police say it was a low speed crash, and while no injuries have been reported, the semi-trailer is leaking fluids.
Around 6:50 a.m., the train was moved from the scene, but the semi continued to block traffic on Ring Road.
Traffic on Ring Road returned to normal shortly before 9:00 a.m.