

Kayleen Sawatzky, CTV News Regina





SOUTHEY -- The farming community around Southey rallied behind a grieving family on Saturday to help them finish off harvest, after losing a loved one.

Trevor Berkan passed away suddenly on October 9. He owned around 3,000 acres of land in the area, and had around 1,000 acres left to harvest this year.

40 people banded together on Saturday and volunteered their time and equipment to help complete the harvest Berkan did not have a chance to finish.

“Well family in this area lost a son, husband, father, good guy all-around recently,” said Dan Zurowski, an organizer of the volunteer effort. “We had a lot of work to do, so we decided to pitch in and get things done for him."

Terry Focht volunteered his time because he said Berkan would have done the same.

“I know that if the roles were reversed, Trevor would be one of the first ones to come forward to help out anyone else,” said Focht.

The organizers said most of the dozens of volunteers didn’t even need to be asked, and called them looking for any way to help out.

"It's surprising to see how a community can come together in time of need,” said Brennan Leib, another organizer of the harvest. “I guess you should be proud to be a part of the community you live in when something happens like this. How many people come together so fast just to help out."

A grain elevator in the area also wanted to help with the harvest, and saved enough space to store the crop that was cut on Saturday.