Confirmed tornado touched down in southern Sask.: Environment Canada

A number of social media users captured Saskatchewan's first tornado of 2022 on Tuesday evening north west of Moose Jaw.

Environment Canada confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down near Caron, Sask.

On the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale, EF-0 is the lowest rating for a tornado, with wind speeds around 90-130 km/hr.

Minimal damage has been reported to Environment Canada.

A storm that prompted severe thunderstorm warnings in several areas around Moose Jaw produced what was initially considered a "probable tornado" by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) around 7 p.m. Tuesday between the communities of Keeler and Caron.

Severe thunderstorm warnings currently in effect for the city of Moose Jaw, RM of Caron, Eyebrow and Marquis. Storm capable of heavy rain, strong winds and nickel sized hail. Head indoors if there are storms in your area. #SKstorm @CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/h5I6IsuzLJ — Bradlyn Oakes (@BradlynOakes) May 18, 2022