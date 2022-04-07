Connor Bedard chasing Pats' record for most goals by a 16-year-old

Connor Bedard is one goal shy of breaking the record for most goals by a Pats’ player in their 16-year-old season.

Bedard shares the long-standing title with Jeff Friesen at 45 goals. Friesen achieved the mark in the 1992-1993 season. Following his Western Hockey League (WHL) career, Friesen went on to play more than 800 games in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Bedard said the record was not even brought to his attention until later in the season.

“I think I hit 30 [goals] and then I got told about it and I didn’t really think about it too much until I kind of got to 40. Then I obviously was hoping to beat it but we’ll see what happens,” Bedard said.

Friesen has not yet reached out to Bedard to talk about the milestone, but Bedard has done his homework on the former Pats forward.

“I haven’t talked to him but [I am] aware of all of the Pats’ legends. He’s definitely a name that has come up a lot and I know he is a very good player."

It's not just Bedard putting up impressive numbers, as other 16-year-olds around the league are making strides as well. For the first time in 37 years, six WHL players in that age group eclipsed the 50 point mark this season.

Two of the six are members of the Regina Pats. Fellow forward Tanner Howe is excited to be a part of this milestone.

“It’s pretty cool. I mean coming in this year I didn’t really think that would happen but seeing it happen is really exciting,” said Howe.

Bedard agreed this year is full of talent.

“It’s been really cool to see all of the 16-year olds make that impact on the league,” he said.

The Pats have five regular season games remaining, but at this point the playoffs are all but out of the picture.

Bedard is optimistic about being able to find the back of the net at least one more time to take the title.

“I don’t want to jinx myself but you know, hopefully in the last five games you can get another one but you don’t want to think about that too much. If it does happen, I think I would be really thrilled,” said Bedard.

His captain Logan Nijhoff is confident the 16-year-old will pull through.

“He’s obviously an outstanding player and he’s going to have a very long career and this certainly won’t be the first milestone that he breaks,” Nijhoff said.

The Pats are on the road Friday night in Swift Current to take on the Broncos. The team will play at home Saturday night against the Prince Albert Raiders.