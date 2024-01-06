REGINA
Regina

    • Connor Bedard departs after big hit as Chicago Blackhawks lose 4-2 to New Jersey Devils

    Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) holds his mouth after being checked by New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) holds his mouth after being checked by New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    NEWARK, N.J. -

    Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed after he was leveled in the first period of a 4-2 loss to Simon Nemec and the New Jersey Devils.

    Bedard was hit by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith after the 18-year-old center carried the puck into Chicago's offensive zone.

    Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and several teammates ignited a skirmish behind the Devils net.

    After the All-Star departed, there was a series of skirmishes before New Jersey rallied for its fifth win in six games.

    Nemec and Alexander Holtz each had a goal and an assist as the Devils improved to 13-5-1 in their last 19 games.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

    Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News