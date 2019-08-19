Construction begins on wind energy facility near Assiniboia
Groundbreaking for a new wind facility near Assiniboia. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News Regina)
CTV News Regina
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 3:58PM CST
Last Updated Monday, August 19, 2019 4:28PM CST
Crews broke ground on a new wind energy facility near Assiniboia on Monday afternoon.
The Golden South Wind Energy Facility will consist of 50 wind turbines with a net capacity of 200 mega-watts of power. The project is expected to cost $325 million.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of next year.