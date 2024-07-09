Construction of YWCA Regina's new building nearing completion

Construction is almost complete on the new 97,000 square foot Kikaskihtânaw Centre, which will soon be the new home for the YWCA Regina.

“Our entire city will succeed because of a building like this in our community,” YWCA Regina CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendsten said.

The new building is located in the Cathedral neighborhood and will be a centre for women and families.

An emergency shelter, a childcare space and outreach and counselling services will be offered at the facility.

Inside, there will be 68 supportive housing suites, 40 emergency beds, and two childcare spaces.

“This space will also mobile crisis in the city. As an act of reconciliation, the YWCA built a healing lodge and a sweat lodge in partnership with All Nations Hope Network,” Coomber-Bendsten added.

"This building really allows us to do our work in a different way, as well as bring in other partners into the program. This building was built with the idea that people have experienced a huge amount of trauma and was built to deinstitutionalize our services.”

The total construction cost of the building is around $70 million. The YWCA said they are still short $4.5 million and have less than eight weeks to raise the money.

They hope to be fully running their operations out of the centre by the beginning of November.