Regina police was unaware one of its officers responded to Sask. Party campaign office incident

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says it learned on Thursday that an officer responded to an incident at a Saskatchewan Party campaign office Monday evening and did not inform the service of their response.

“We unfortunately had no record of that interaction or attendance there. And so clearly we need to shore some things up on the communication front,” Deputy Chief of Operations at the RPS Lorilee Davies told reporters on Thursday.

The Saskatchewan Party sent out a news release on Tuesday morning, claiming two “bullet holes” had been discovered at the campaign office of its candidate for Regina Northeast, Rahul Singh.

"I have reported this attack to the Regina Police Service (RPS) and they are now investigating,” Singh said in the release.

In a news release on Tuesday, RPS said officers received a report of mischief on Monday around 7:20 p.m. on the 1600 block of Dewdney Avenue and responded to the office on Tuesday morning.

“It came to our attention this morning that one of our officers was out at the constituency office Monday evening” Davies confirmed on Thursday.

Deputy Chief of Operations at the RPS Lorilee Davies speaks to reporters on Thursday regarding an incident at a Saskatchewan Party campaign office on Monday. (CTV News)

A police investigation indicated the damage was not the result of a gun shot due to the nature of the damage.

“There are two panes of glass. There was only one pane that was damaged. There was no bullet hole or bullet casing at the scene. There were no bullets left at the scene. And so those are the types of things we would expect if it was a firearm,” Davies explained.

Davies said that she does not know what the officer said to whoever was at the constituency office on Monday night and is attempting to contact that officer to gather more information.

“We've been unable to speak to that officer. They've been on days off, but we clearly will be having some communication with them when they get back to work,” she said.

“I can't speak to what that officer may or may not have said. I don't even know what brought that officer to that office at the time that he showed up there. So there's many questions that I would like the answers to as well that I'm hoping to get in the next day or so.”

Davies said that RPS does not know if the damage was in direct correlation to the election or if it was random.

"We don't know. I mean, there were a number of mischief incidents in that area over the time frame that this may have occurred, that are not related to the election. And so I couldn't say whether or not that was the intent when it happened. I mean, I would say that there were these other incidents around the area," she said.

Investigation will continue into the incident.

