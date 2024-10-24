Regina Pats trade local product Sam Oremba to Spokane

The Regina Pats have traded forward and Regina born Sam Oremba to the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for multiple draft picks, the team announced on Thursday.

The Pats received a 2025 fifth round draft pick and a second round pick in 2026.

Oremba was acquired from the Seattle Thunderbirds in October of 2022.

The 19-year-old had three goals and three assists in 10 games this season after a 46 point season in 2023-24 that saw him record 22 goals and 34 assists in 66 games.

“With 15 forwards on our roster, and injured players close to returning, we have some difficult decisions to make,” Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said in a news release. “This move adds important draft capital, and creates valuable opportunities for our young players. This move also gives Sam a fresh start in Spokane, and we wish him the best.”

During his minor hockey days in the Queen City Oremba set a league record with the Regina Monarchs U15 “AA” team, scoring 75 goals and 58 assists in 31 games during the 2019-20 season. At the time that broke current Seattle Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz’s SBAAHL points record.

Oremba was drafted seventh overall by the Thunderbirds in 2020.

The Pats' (5-4-1-0) next home game is Friday night at 7 p.m. versus the Calgary Hitmen (4-5-1-0).