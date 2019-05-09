

CTV Regina





The City of Regina has officially kicked off its 2019 construction season.

The plan includes an $83.9-million investment infrastructure, including $16.4 million for residential roads, $13.1 million for street infrastructure renewal, $4.4 million for bridges, and $50 million for water, wastewater and drainage.

The City says it is focused on priority projects, which include infrastructure improvement on Victoria Avenue between Albert Street and Broad Street, sewer relining on 15th Avenue from McIntosh Street to Wallace Street and replacing two bridges on Ring Road over Wascana Creek.

“Residents have told us that they want safe, high quality roads as one of their highest priorities and City Council agrees we must deliver on that priority,” Mayor Michael Fougere said in a news release. “That is why we have refocused and increased our capital spending over the last several years. I am encouraged to see a strong balance between improving more local roads and addressing major streets like Victoria Avenue.”

According to the City, residents want to see local roads prioritized. Construction will focus on improvements to road surfaces, and will continue underground renewal at an appropriate time.

One per cent of the mill rate is used for the Residential Road Renewal Program each year.

The City is also investing in relining 25 kilometres of wastewater pipes and 6 kilometres of small diameter watermains, along with upgrading pumping equipment and adding standby power to the McCarthy Boulevard Sewage Pumping Station.

“We are making progress on resident’s priorities throughout the community. The work we are prepared to complete this year will improve drainage and reduce impacts of major storm events, extend the life cycle of our roads, and improve pedestrian safety and driving conditions,” Kim Onrait, executive director of citizen services, said in a release. “Delays and detours will be unavoidable. We are striving to minimize the impact to residents. In addition, we’ve updated our Road Report to help residents plan an alternate route around construction activities.”

A new report will show Regina residents where to expect delays through the construction season.