Left over cream in the fridge? Wondering what to do with it? Well let me tell you what the BEST use for it is! Creme Brûlée!!! We’re going to rock out this incredible and easy recipe for you to do at home no problem and impress your guests!

Ingredients

2 1/2 Cups of Heavy Cream

1/2 Cup of White Sugar

9 Large Egg Yolks

Pinch of Salt

1 tsp of Vanilla Extra or Vanilla Bean Paste

Instructions

Add cream to a small pot with vanilla and turn stove on to low to slowly steep the vanilla flavour into the milk In a glass bowl combine egg yolks, salt, and sugar and whisk together until all combined and the mixture takes on a pale yellow colour. When cream is warm and has steep for about 5-10 minutes slowly pour a small amount of cream into the egg mixture while whisking. Slowly adding more and more cream while whisking as to not cook the eggs. After the mixtures are both combined well pour into a bowl or measuring cup that you can easily pour the mixture into the mason jars Align 6 mason jars and fill them up 3/4 of the way up. Quick tip for allowing the air bubbles to dissipate fast. Use a kitchen torch to QUICKLY get rid of them before baking. After filling up the jars place them in a cake pan that fits all the jars with extra room. Add hot water into the cake pan being careful not to spill any into the jars. Carefully put the pan on the middle rack of a 325 degree oven and bake for 55 minutes. When taken out the jars should have a slight jiggle to them. Carefully take jars out and refrigerate for 2-4 hours to allow to set. Before serving add a TBSP of sugar over top and burn with a kitchen torch or you can brûlée them in the oven under the broiler for a few minutes Allow sugar to cool and serve!!!

Keys to Success