Creme Brûlée
Published Friday, September 25, 2020 10:25AM CST
Left over cream in the fridge? Wondering what to do with it? Well let me tell you what the BEST use for it is! Creme Brûlée!!! We’re going to rock out this incredible and easy recipe for you to do at home no problem and impress your guests!
Ingredients
2 1/2 Cups of Heavy Cream
1/2 Cup of White Sugar
9 Large Egg Yolks
Pinch of Salt
1 tsp of Vanilla Extra or Vanilla Bean Paste
Instructions
- Add cream to a small pot with vanilla and turn stove on to low to slowly steep the vanilla flavour into the milk
- In a glass bowl combine egg yolks, salt, and sugar and whisk together until all combined and the mixture takes on a pale yellow colour.
- When cream is warm and has steep for about 5-10 minutes slowly pour a small amount of cream into the egg mixture while whisking. Slowly adding more and more cream while whisking as to not cook the eggs.
- After the mixtures are both combined well pour into a bowl or measuring cup that you can easily pour the mixture into the mason jars
- Align 6 mason jars and fill them up 3/4 of the way up. Quick tip for allowing the air bubbles to dissipate fast. Use a kitchen torch to QUICKLY get rid of them before baking.
- After filling up the jars place them in a cake pan that fits all the jars with extra room. Add hot water into the cake pan being careful not to spill any into the jars.
- Carefully put the pan on the middle rack of a 325 degree oven and bake for 55 minutes. When taken out the jars should have a slight jiggle to them.
- Carefully take jars out and refrigerate for 2-4 hours to allow to set.
- Before serving add a TBSP of sugar over top and burn with a kitchen torch or you can brûlée them in the oven under the broiler for a few minutes
- Allow sugar to cool and serve!!!
Keys to Success
- Make sure that you get all yolk and a much of the white not in the bowls... this will wreck the mixture if you have lots of egg white in there.
- DON’T mix the egg and sugar mixture together too early... When you do creme brûlée make sure your cream is starting to warm up... if you mix the sugar and eggs too soon it with create a chemical burn to the eggs and the mixture could wreck!!!
- Make sure you make the Bain Marie with the water and cake pan this helps SLOWLY cook the mixture to a perfect creaminess!!!
- This is totally just a BASE recipe make it your own... Add fruit pieces, chocolate or other unique ingredients to create AWESOME desserts for you and your guests!!!