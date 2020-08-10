4-5 Pound Bone in Prime Rib Roast (2 Bone)

2 Sticks Unsalted Butter (Room Temperature)

6 Garlic Cloves (Minced)

Thyme (Chopped)

Rosemary (Chopped)

Salt

Pepper

1. Take Prime Rib out of the fridge at least 45 minutes to 1 hour PRIOR to cooking.

2. Salt and pepper all sides of the meat.

3. Combine room temperature butter, garlic, rosemary, thyme and a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir until all combined.

4. Rub compound butter all over prime rib

5. Put meat onto smoker at 275 degrees until meat reaches 125 degrees (Around 2 hours)

6. Take meat out and tent with tin foil for at LEAST 15 minutes. This will allow juices in the meat to redistribute in the meat.

7. Slice into pieces of desired thickness, Serve and enjoy!!!

Beef Jus

4 tablespoons butter or beef drippings

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 cup red wine or beef broth

2 cups good quality beef broth

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt

Pepper

3 Garlic Cloves

1. Melt butter or drippings in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle over the flour and whisk well until a paste forms; it will not be super thick.

2. Pour in the red wine and whisk vigorously. The mixture will become a gooey, purple mess; don’t worry. Continue cooking the mixture over medium-high heat for 2 minutes or until the sharp alcohol smell is gone

3. Slowly pour in about 1/2 cup of the beef broth and whisk vigorously to combine. Once the beef broth is incorporated, pour in the remaining broth and Worcestershire sauce. Add garlic and bring to a boil and cook 5 minutes or until slightly thickened. Season with plenty of salt and pepper and serve with prime rib.

Keys to Success

• Find the best quality meat you can... Well marbled, bones on... Yes it will be expensive but it’s worth it!!

• ALWAYS get Bone in!!! You will get way BETTER flavour with the bones on... but you can have the butcher cut them on and then tie them back on for you!!!

• Keep the seasoning SIMPLE... Don’t get crazy with seasonings or flavours... You bought this meat for its flavour don’t cover it up!!! Season 24 hours in advance if you like!!!

• Whether you cook in the oven, the smoker or on the BBQ ALWAYS cook bones down and fat side up!!! It will self baste as it cooks.

• Don’t cover it at all... We want it to brown... we want it to get a crust on the outside... after reverse searing it turn the heat up as high as it goes for 5-10 mins to form an awesome crust if you like... the smoker version was great without it!!!

• Lastly... Like any meat... Let it REST!!! At least 15-20 mins!!! You paid lots of money for this Prime Rib let’s make it shine!!!