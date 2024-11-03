Cornwall Centre hosts Agribition kickoff breakfast

November marks the beginning of a busy month in Regina as the Canadian Western Agribition prepares to return once again.

While the event is still a few weeks away, that hasn't stopped the Agribition and Cornwall Centre teams from generating some buzz with a free breakfast.

"Agribition is an event that we, being in the center of the city, we're surrounded by hotels, something that we support,” said Katie Dockham, marketing manager for the Cornwall Centre.

"It brings so much tourism and greatness to our city that we just we love being a partner with them and to support using our spaces to transform them into something really cool … people love breakfast and when it's free, it's even better way to put it."

This is the second year that Cornwall Centre has hosted the event, and they added some extra fun for those in attendance. Live animals, a balloon artist, and a special appearance from Gainer the Gopher and the Agribition mascot, Sir Loin were all available for the crowd to check out.

"It's something for the community. Regina is part of our community is as well as Saskatchewan, and so we welcome people to come in and have a bite to eat and have a good meal," said Kim Hextall, a past president of Agribition.

Hextall went on to cite some of the exciting components which she is particularly looking forward to this year.

"We have the bullfighting competition Tuesday evening, so that's something to come and see in the center and the trade show is sold out,” Hextall said.

“So, we've got lots and lots of booths. We've got lots of livestock coming, and we have a horse pull competition, and we also have a charity competition. So, there's something for everyone to see.”

Agribition will be running from November 25 to 30 this year.