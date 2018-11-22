Many in the community of Coronach are worried about their town’s future with the reduction of coal mining in 2030.

“It will be devastating,” said Val Rousseau. “Everybody that lives here and works here, 60 per cent probably do work for the industry so if it closes, 60 per cent will probably be unemployed. So, all these people working here will be looking for new jobs.”

The federal government has a plan to phase out coal production by 2030. But for communities like Coronach, who have a nearby coal mine and coal power station, many people there fear the economy in the town will fail.

“We expect there will be a lot of population decline,” said Catherine Mackay-Wilson, town administrator for Coronach. “The coal mine has about 150 employees and the plant is about 130, and with that is also all their families. So, we are predicting the possibility of up to 70 per cent of the people leaving Coronach.”

The federal government has a program for workers in the coal industry called “Task Force: Just Transition for Canadian Coal Power Workers and Communities.”

“In Saskatchewan, the Government of Canada will provide direct support and assistance through services and benefits such as: providing employment insurance, assisting laid-off workers in their search for employment, and engaging with communities on their economic diversification plans,” a spokesperson for the federal government said.

Some people in the town of Coronach hope that the provincial government will convert the Poplar River Station into a carbon capture facility similar to Boundary Dam outside of Estevan.

"Sask Power built this town into what it is and it's Sask Power's responsibility and the government's responsibility to maintain what we have if and when coal is no longer used here," MacKay-Wilson.

The province said a lot of decisions will have to be made in the next decade about what do with coal-powered stations. By 2030, Poplar River Station will reach the end of its life cycle so its technology needs an upgrade either way.

"We are going to be very cognisant of the fact that this is a very important contributor to the community,” said Dustin Duncan, Minister in Charge of SaskPower. “That's why we have said to the federal government that we have some ideas in terms of how we can continue to use coal into the future, but we need their help though."

Kimberly Wright and her husband bought the Rustic Tavern restaurant and bar in Coronach around four years ago. She said when they bought it there was a lot of prosperity for the town.

"The mine and the plant always have crews in town so it seemed like a really good opportunity," said Kimberly Wright.

Now many people in this town are worried about Coronach’s future with the phase out of coal and the services they may lose if people relocate to find other jobs.

"We need to be prepared for a massive population change and that would mean losing our school and health centre," said MacKay-Wilson.