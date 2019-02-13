Coronation Park Community School closed due to gas leak
Classes are cancelled at Coronation Park School due to a gas leak (Katy Syrota / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 9:19AM CST
Classes are cancelled at Coronation Park Community School on Wednesday due to a gas leak, Regina Public Schools says.
A spokesperson for Regina Public Schools told CTV News the leak was detected early Wednesday morning before any students have arrived. Parents have been notified.
SaskEnergy is currently at the scene and the leak is expected to be repaired by Thursday.