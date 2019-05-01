

CTV Regina





The new Costco in Regina’s east end has applied for a liquor permit from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

A notice posted at Costco’s entrance says the application was made on April 24.

There’s no word on when a Costco liquor store could open.

The wholesaler moved from University Park Drive to its current location on Anaquod Road in November.

According to the SLGA, the applicant is required to advertise its intent to apply for a permit, as part of the permit application process.