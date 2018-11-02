

CTV Regina





Shoppers lined up early Friday morning to be the first ones through the door of the new Regina Costco.

The doors officially opened at 8 a.m., but the first shoppers were allowed in after the ceremonial ribbon cutting at 7:30.

Costco says 80 new jobs have been created by moving to the newer, larger location, which boasts 151,000 square feet of retail space.

The company says the new location also features 18 cash registers, which is more than the old location, and larger parking spaces.

The new Costco can be found at 2110 Anaquod Road, the old Costco location on University Park Drive is now closed.