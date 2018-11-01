

CTV Regina





The new Costco in Regina will open its doors to the public on Friday.

The mega-retailer is moving from its current location at Victoria Avenue and University Park Drive, to Victoria Avenue and Aurora Boulevard in a new development.

Costco will be the first business to open in the new area, which is also expected to be the future home of a movie theatre and other businesses.

The new location will open at 8 a.m. on Friday.