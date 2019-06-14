The City will be looking at possible amendments to its new Zoning Bylaw when it’s discussed by council on Monday.

Owners of fitness facilities in the Warehouse District had raised concerns about a proposed zoning change that would force them out of industrial zones. The City suggests making recreational facilities a discretionary use in industrial zones, meaning each facility will be considered on a case by case basis.

“Meaningful consultation with residents and stakeholders has been a priority for the City as the proposed Zoning and Sign Bylaws have been developed,” Diana Hawryluk,

Executive Director of City Planning & Community Development, said in a news release. “The City is appreciative of the continued feedback from the public as it helps make these bylaws truly suited to Regina and the community’s priorities.”

The amendment will allow for future recreational development in industrial zones, the City says.

There were also concerns about changes to the Sign Bylaw, which would limit billboard sizes. “The proposed Sign Bylaw limits for maximum height and maximum sign face area for billboards to the same as the standards for freestanding signs in the same zone,” the report said. “This was an error as the intent was to allow billboards to be the permitted up to the maximum size as the sign type (i.e. wall signs, freestanding signs, roof signs) in the zone.”

The amendment recommends clarifying the wording of the bylaw to have a consistent approach to sign size regulations.

Any amendments made on Monday will need four weeks of advertising for the public to review the changes.

Both city council and the provincial government will need to approve the new Zoning Bylaw before it goes into effect.