A couple in Regina says the process of creating unique art by carving animal skulls is very therapeutic.

Chad Mcindoe has been carving skulls for about three years.

"For fifteen years of my life I worked a lot and liked to party and when I found art it was my total therapy, this is what I do on weekends now you know. It’s helped get my life together. Definitely,” Mcindoe said.

Mcindoe says he gets skulls from farmers and friends, and then skins it to the bone and whitens it. Next, he begins carving different patterns on the skull, which can take over 30 hours to finish.

Mcindoe says he finds the process to be very therapeutic, adding he has his girlfriend Alyshia Findlay to thank for inspiring him to pursue art.

"I started with dream catchers, I started with just making one for myself and it just kind of branched and with rocks and mandalas, it’s very therapeutic and helps keeps us out of trouble. The weekend comes and we get excited to stay up late and paint. And drink tea. Steep tea,” Findlay said,

Findlay decided to design one of Mcindoe's skulls which took her over 20 hours to complete.

“I didn’t really pay attention I kind of just kept going back. I was hesitant to do a skull for a long time but I’m super glad that I did it now,” Findlay said.

However, acquiring the skulls can often be one of the hardest tasks.

"Skulls are actually the one thing that’s hard for me to find,” Mcindoe said.

-With files from a report by Madinza Azizi