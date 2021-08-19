REGINA -- Despite a third COVID-19 vaccine dose being approved for travelers, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it is not currently considering implementing a booster shot strategy.

Laveena Tratch, the SHA’s Vaccine Section Chief for Regina, told CTV News boosters could be discussed further down the road if evidence suggests they are necessary.

“The evidence is not indicating that we need to be doing a booster dose for individuals and so we are watching that data closely,” Tratch said, in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina.

“When we need it for medical reasons, which is to increase your immunity against COVID-19, then certainly more information will come and we will be certainly putting forward that strategy.”

The Government of Saskatchewan announced that additional COVID-19 vaccinations would be made available for anyone who plans to travel and needs to meet specific vaccine requirements.

The move comes as some countries – and cruise lines – said they will not consider travellers with mixed doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be fully vaccinated.

The SHA clarified these third shots are different than the booster shots currently being discussed around the world.

“The booster doses are really meant to improve your immunity against the COVID-19 vaccine and that has not been approved in Canada at this point in time,” Tratch said.

The province said residents who received a mix of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna can get a third dose to match the brand of their second shot – as long as their second shot was Pfizer or Moderna.

According to the government, people who received two doses of AstraZeneca are able to “complete a schedule to support international travel requirements” and get two more doses of a matching mRNA vaccine, like Pfizer or Moderna.

If you’re not planning on traveling, the SHA said there is no need for a third shot at this time, as it is only recommended for residents looking to match vaccine requirements.

“Individuals who are not traveling don’t actually need to have that third dose. A mix and match does provide you with protection against the COVID-19, it’s just we’re offering it for purposes of travel,” Tratch said.

PREPARING FOR BACK TO SCHOOL

The SHA recommends anyone heading back to school or work this fall make sure they are fully vaccinated, if they are eligible.

“Certainly finish off your doses, schedule your second one to make sure that you are fully protected against the variant because it is highly contagious and as data showed, it is still transmissible even with people who’ve had both doses,” Tratch said.

“You don’t get as sick but you can still transmit it to those around you.”