REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has declared new outbreaks at the SaskTel Head Office in Regina and the Maidstone RCMP detachment.

According to the province, an outbreak is declared when two people or more test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting.

Below is a list of locations where outbreaks have been declared, along with the date of the declaration:

REGINA

SaskTel Head Office (Saskatchewan Drive), Dec. 2

Careica Health (311 12 Ave. E.). Dec. 2

Golden Oaks Boarding House/PCH (Sherwood Drive), Dec. 2

Eagles Club, Dec. 1

WestRock Container Canada LP, Dec. 1

Ministry of Education, Dec. 1

Elsie Mironuk School, Dec. 1

Caledonian Curling Club, Nov. 29

Classic Dippers Sr Men’s Hockey Team, Nov. 29

Regina General Hospital (Hemodialysis Unit), Nov. 28

PTI Transformers Inc., Nov. 27

Turvey Centre (Louis Riel play cast members), Nov. 26

Doogz Diggers Hockey Team, Nov. 26

Bro-Ci-Tops Hockey Team, Nov. 26

Gailenes Child Care, Nov. 26

Cherries Sr. Men Hockey Team, Nov. 25

Paul Dojak Centre, Nov. 25

Regina Provincial Correctional Centre (Isolation Unit), Nov. 25

Pioneer Village, Nov. 25,

First Years Learning Centre, Nov. 24

Tim Hortons, South Albert, Nov. 22

SASKATOON

Adult Safe Hockey League, Dec. 5

Saskatoon Tribal Council Health Centre, Dec. 4

Loraas Recycling, Dec. 3

St. Paul’s Hospital 6 Medicine, Dec. 3

Westridge Child Care Centre, Dec. 3

Canada Post, 51 Street, Dec. 1

Sunnyside Adventist Care Centre, Nov. 30

Warm N' Cozy (Atton Cres), Nov. 30

Nutrien Mine, Allan, Nov. 29

SaskTel Centre Hockey League, Nov. 29

White Buffalo Youth Lodge, Nov. 29

Saskatoon Minor Hockey (multiple teams), Nov. 25

Saskatoon Food Bank, Nov. 24

Oliver Lodge, Nov. 24

CENTRAL

Conexus Credit Union, Lemberg, Dec 1.

Raymore Rockets Hockey Team, Nov. 26

The Mosaic Company - Esterhazy K3, Esterhazy, Nov. 25

SOUTH

Estevan Leisure Centre, Dec. 4

Odessa/Vibank Bruins Hockey Team, Dec. 3

Nutrien Mine, Rocanville, Dec. 1

Swift Current Minor Hockey Association, Nov. 30

Fairview School, Swift Current, Nov. 28

Standard Motors, Swift Current, Nov. 26

Rebels Hockey Team, Assiniboia, Nov. 23

Senior Balcarres Broncos Hockey, Balcarres, Nov. 22

Fort Knox Hockey Team, Fort Qu’Appelle, Nov. 22

FAR NORTH

St. Joseph's Health Centre, Ile-a-la-Crosse, Nov. 25

NORTH