REGINA -- A class has been closed at Ecole Elsie Mironuck School after an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

Regina Public Schools announced the closure in a release, saying the affected students and class will learn remotely starting on Dec. 1.

The class will not return to in-person learning until Dec. 10.

The board said letters will be sent to all school families on Nov. 30, and all close contacts have been notified.

DR. L.M. HANNA SCHOOL

Regina Public Schools also said a case of COVID-19 was identified at Dr. L.M. Hanna School.

The board said the affected students and class will begin remote learning on Dec. 1. They will not return to school until Dec. 8.

School families were informed of the case through an automated phone call. Letters will also be sent to all school families on Nov. 30.

Any additional close contacts for either case will be contacted directly by public health.

Any staff, student of school family member that develops symptoms should stay home and contact HealthLine 811.