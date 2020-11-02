REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority established a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 in Yorkton, as well as additional sites in Regina and Saskatoon.

New drive-thru testing is available at the following sites:

YORKTON

276 Myrtle Avenue

Monday to Friday 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

REGINA

International Trade Centre at Evraz Place - Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Sunday to Saturday – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

SASKATOON

3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays - 12 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays - 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Drive-thru testing will be first come first serve.