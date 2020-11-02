Advertisement
COVID-19 drive-thru testing available in Yorkton, additional sites in Regina, Saskatoon
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority established a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 in Yorkton, as well as additional sites in Regina and Saskatoon.
New drive-thru testing is available at the following sites:
YORKTON
276 Myrtle Avenue
Monday to Friday 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
REGINA
International Trade Centre at Evraz Place - Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street
Sunday to Saturday – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SASKATOON
3630 Thatcher Avenue
Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays - 12 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays - 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Drive-thru testing will be first come first serve.