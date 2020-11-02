REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with 14 more recoveries.

There are 22 new cases in the north central zone, 18 in Saskatoon, 14 in Regina, five in the northwest and one each in the far northwest, northeast, west central and central east zones.

Location details are pending more 11 of Monday's new cases.

Thirty-four people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital including seven people in intensive care, two in the north central zone, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

There are 858 cases active in the province, out of a total 3,292 reported to date.

There have been 2,409 recoveries to date.

The province noted drive-thru testing is now available in Yorkton.

REGIONALLY

845 cases from the Saskatoon area

671 cases from the north area (204 north west, 328 north central, 139 north east)

504 cases from the south area (230 south west, 215 south central, 59 south east)

446 cases from the far north area (392 far north west, 0 far north central, 54 far north east)

428 cases from the Regina area

385 cases from the central area (197 central west, 188 central east)

Total, 13 cases have pending residence location

The province tested 2,363 people on Sunday.

CASE REPORTED AT MACNEILL SCHOOL IN REGINA

Regina Public Schools says a case of COVID-19 was reported at MacNeill School on Oct. 31.

According to a news release, the school was informed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority of the case.

It said public health hasn’t, at this time, identified any close contacts in the school’s classrooms or common spaces.

The school will be open on Monday, the school board said.