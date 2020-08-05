REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and launched a new map which details cases across 13 regions.

There are 253 active cases in the province, with the bulk being in the southern, central and northern regions. In total, there are 1,368 reported cases and 1,097 people have recovered.

HERE'S WHAT SASK. SCHOOLS WILL LOOK LIKE WHEN CLASSES RESUME

The Government of Saskatchewan has released the Safe Schools Plan, which will help the provinces 27 school divisions safely return to in-person classes.

Click here for more details on the plan.

NO MASKS, SMALLER CLASS SIZES IN BACK-TO-SCHOOL PLAN

The Saskatchewan government won’t immediately impose mandatory masks or create smaller class sizes for when kids return to school, a move that is causing concerns.

NDP education critic Carla Beck said Thursday the province's back-to-school plan fails to protect students, families and education professionals.

“It is inexcusable that the government has had this long to prepare and has made no effort to reduce class sizes or take seriously the conversation on masks that is happening around the country,” Beck said in a news release.

The Sask. Party government defended the plan, saying it can be changed should the pandemic worsen.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURES AT TWO REGINA BUSINESSES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting people that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 by visiting two Regina businesses.

The potential exposures were at Best Buy between 1-4 p.m. on July 28, and at Cellicon in Cornwall Centre between 4-5 p.m. on July 29.

The SHA is urging people to follow public health measures and practice safety to prevent the spread of the virus.