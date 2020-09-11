REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the province reported on Thursday.

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide an update on COVID-19 cases at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. This event will be streamed live here.

There is one new case in the far north east, Saskatoon, central west, central east and Regina. The location of the sixth case is pending.

Of the 1,676 cases reported to date 59 are active.

SASK. FLIGHTS EXPOSED TO COVID-19

Four recent flights in and out of Saskatchewan have been exposed to COVID-19.

The impacted flight according to the Government of Saskatchewan are:

Flair Airlines: F8513, Toronto to Saskatchewan, Sept. 3, Rows 1 to 7

WestJet: WS256, Calgary to Regina Sept. 1, Rows 2 to 8

Air Canada: AC8569, Regina to Vancouver, Aug. 23

Air Canada: AC8570 Vancouver to Regina, Aug. 21

The government said that individuals on these flights tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone on these flights is asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

MULTIPLE REGINA BUSINESSES EXPOSED TO COVID-19

A person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited several businesses in Regina earlier this week, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

In a release, the SHA said the person was likely infectious from Sept. 6 to 9.

The affected locations are: