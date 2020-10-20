REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Saskatchewan government reported on Monday 66 new cases of COVID-19.

The bulk of the cases are in the Saskatoon area, which is reporting 25 new cases, according to a government news release.

The Gospel Worship event in Prince Albert has been connected to 86 cases in 17 different communities, the province said.

Many of the newer cases and outbreaks arising in the north can be linked to this event, the province said. Public health’s contact investigation is an estimated 450 contacts.

There are three new cases in the far north west, three in the far north east, four in the north west, 17 in the north central, one in the north east, two in the central west, two in the central east, eight in the Regina area and one in the south west.

ROSTHERN HOSPITAL RESUMES SERVICES AFTER COVID-19 CASE

The Rosthern Hospital reopened Monday morning after a positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the building, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The SHA said on Sunday that the hospital was closed at 2 p.m., and that contact tracing was underway within the hospital.

During this time, emergency services and all outpatient services were not available at the hospital, it said.

Given the impact on staffing, it said, a number of patients had been cleared and transferred to other facilities.

It said interviews are underway with the person who had COVID-19 to determine who they may have contacted while infectious.