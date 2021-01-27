REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported a record setting 14 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, according to a news release.

This surpasses the previous record of 13 deaths, set on Jan. 21.

Of the 14 deaths, one person was in their 40s, two people were in their 50s, two people were in their 60s, three people were in their 70s and another six people were above the age of 80.

The province also reported 232 new COVID-19 cases and 839 recoveries. A total of 2,665 cases are considered active.

There are 208 people in hospital in Saskatchewan related to the virus, including 33 in intensive care.

The seven-day average for daily new cases is 254, or 20.7 per 100,000 population.

A total of 363 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Saskatchewan on Monday. The province has distributed a total 34,080 doses of the vaccine.

GATHERING RESTRICTIONS EXTENDED

Saskatchewan officials have extended the current public health orders to Feb. 19.

The current COVID-19 restrictions limit private gatherings to five people, and all must reside in the same household. A single-person household can join a household of four or fewer, for a maximum of five attendees in total.

TICKETS ISSUED TO SASKATOON, REGINA BARS

The province said tickets were issued to three Saskatchewan businesses for failing to abide by public health orders.

“There have been a small number of mainly bars and restaurants who may not have been following [Public Health Orders], putting their staff, putting their customers and essentially putting their communities at risk,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said.

“So I have asked that we increase enforcement on those who choose to break the rules.”

Crackers and the Crazy Cactus in Saskatoon; and Stats Cocktails and Dreams in Regina have each been fined $14,000. READ MORE.

HERE'S WHEN SASK. CAN EXPECT MORE COVID-19 VACCINES

Premier Scott Moe says Saskatchewan has virtually run out of vaccines, however the shortage will not last for long – according to the government, the province is expecting to receive more than 12,000 doses next week.

The government said it has confirmed a shipment of 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for Feb. 1.

There are 6,500 Moderna doses anticipated to arrive the first week of February. The government said they will be distributed to the Far Northwest, Far Northeast, Northeast and Central West zones. READ MORE.

OCTOBER CHURCH OUTBREAK STILL ACTIVE

Nearly four months after a COVID-19 outbreak was first declared in connection to a series of revival meetings in Prince Albert, contact tracers are still learning of new coronavirus cases linked to the events.

According to data provided by Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), three generations of cases can be traced to Full Gospel Outreach Centre.

The outbreak was initially declared on Oct. 6, after six coronavirus cases were linked to a series of events held from Sept. 14 to Oct. 4. READ MORE.