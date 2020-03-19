REGINA -- Mayor Michael Fougere is calling for even stricter regulations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Premier Scott Moe declared a state of emergency in Saskatchewan, limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people. Restaurants, bars and event venues also must limit seating capacity to 50 per cent with a maximum of 50 people.

Fougere said Thursday that he'd like to see restaurants and bars closed, rather than just limited.

"We can expect to have community transmission, if not today then very, very soon," Fougere said. "I think 50 people meeting together is too high."

Fougere said he has had this these discussions with Health Minister Jim Rieter, and hopes to take his concerns to the premier in the coming days.

He also stressed the importance of self-isolation.

City council will meet at 10 a.m. on Friday to discuss specifics on policy changes during the pandemic. Councillors will likely call into the meeting rather than speaking in person. Discussions will include utility bill and property tax delays for those our of work and small businesses, as well as bylaw enforcement such as parking.

Fougere said he wants to support those fighting the virus on the frontlines, and therefore will be discussing parking tickets near hospitals.