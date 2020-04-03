REGINA -- Here is the latest information on COVID-19 for Regina and area for Friday, April 3.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

COVID-19 cases in Sask.

As of Thursday, there were 206 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The province said another six people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total of recoveries to 36.

Dr. Saqib Shahab is expected to provide an update at 2:30 p.m. That press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

One-way foot traffic at Wascana Lake

Wascana Park is moving to one-way foot traffic around the lake starting on Friday.

The park says the move will encourage physical distancing as people continue to walk around the lake.

Google report shows Sask. movement during COVID-19

A new report from Google shows how people in the province have changed their movements during COVID-19.

Retail and recreational traffic is down and park traffic is up, according to the report.