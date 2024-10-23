REGINA
    • Crews battle garage fire in west Regina

    Emergency crews battled a garage fire in west Regina on Tuesday evening.

    According to a post on X from Regina Fire, crews were called to the 1300 block of Aberdeen Street.

    Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a garage fully involved in fire, the post said.

    The blaze was brought under control quickly and put out by firefighters, Regina Fire said.

    No injuries were reported. 

    A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

