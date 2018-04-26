

CTV Regina





It took crews several hours to bring a grass fire east of Lumsden under control on Thursday evening.

The Lumsden Fire Department was dispatched to the fire around 4 p.m. Just before 10:30 p.m., Lumsden Fire Chief Jeff Carey confirmed the fire was under control, and would be monitored overnight.

Fire departments from Craven, Regina and Regina Beach, as well as some private citizens, assisted in getting the blaze under control. SaskPower was also on scene.

There is no word yet on a cause for the fire or the extent of any damage.

Regina Fire Services was also called to a second grass fire near a barn on Thursday.

Firefighters arrived on scene at the barn on Armour Road around 8:30 p.m. after leaving the Lumsden fire.

It took firefighters about an hour and 20 minutes to get the second fire under control. Officials say the barn was destroyed in the fire.

Some more photos from todays #wildfire west of #yqr sad to see structures burn. Super dry and windy. Will try to get some video up shortly @CBCSask @GlobalRegina @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/kjpFJbOt72 — Craig Boehm (@Skstormchaser) April 27, 2018

No details about damage estimates have been released.