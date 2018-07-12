

CTV Regina





Crops are advancing well across the province, with conditions ranging from fair to excellent.

The weekly crop report shows 81 per cent of fall cereals, 77 per cent of spring cereals, 75 per cent of oilseeds and 79 per cent of pulse crops are at the normal stages of development.

Summer storms have helped bring moisture to many areas in Saskatchewan. But, strong winds and hail have damaged some fields. Despite the storms, some areas in the southwestern and west-central areas still need significant rain to help crops develop.

Topsoil moisture is rated at three per cent surplus, 59 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and six per cent very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 52 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and 14 per cent very short.

Livestock producers are haying, but there have been delays from rain and humidity. The report says some hay swaths are smaller than normal and pasture growth has been limited in some areas.

Crops have been damaged this week due to high temperatures, lack of rain in some areas and flooding in others, strong winds and hail.