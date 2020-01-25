ECHO VALLEY PROVINCIAL PARK -- Several people laced up their skates in above zero temperatures on Saturday to try out the new skating trails at Echo Valley Provincial Park.

The 700 metre long path leads through one of the park’s campgrounds where the road would normally be, giving skaters a scenic path through the trees.

"You're not inside, you're outdoors in nature which could be similar to an outdoor rink. But unlike an outdoor rink, which is usually in the middle of a city or town here, you're out in the middle of nature," said Tiana Waldbauer with Saskatchewan Provincial Parks.

Staff are onsite on Thursdays and Saturdays, the visitor centre is open and a campfire burns in the skate tying area. The trail inspired by similar ideas in other provinces is the latest effort to bring more winter activities to the park.

"In the summer we have tons of different programming, for campers, for schools to come in and do -- and so this just is a great addition to our overall programming to have something in the winter time," said Waldbauer.

Here’s a look at the new skating trail at Echo Valley Provincial Park. Last weekend was a little chilly but today the sun is out and the trail is busy as can be. More tonight on @ctvregina #yqr #sask #saskparks pic.twitter.com/xeAqEr6WQl — Cole Davenport (@CTVCole) January 25, 2020

SaskParks hopes to keep the trail open until March, as long as the weather permits.