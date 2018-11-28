CTV Regina’s Best Seats in the House CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS (the “Rules”)
1. The CTV Regina’s Best Seats in the House contest (the “Contest”) starts at 9:30 a.m. Central Time (CT) on December 3, 2018 and closes on April 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. CT (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.
2. The Contest sponsors are Bell Media Inc. and Northgate Mall, Westdale Properties (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsors”).
3. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Saskatchewan and be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Employees and their parents, siblings and children, and persons domiciled with an employee of any of the Contest Sponsors, their respective agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, and promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, are ineligible to enter.
4. TO ENTER the Contest, visit Northgate Mall, located at 489 Albert St N, Regina, SK, S4R 3C4, duringnormal business hours – Monday, Tuesdays and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CT; Thursdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. CT; and Sundays, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT – and complete the official entry ballot (the “Ballot”) (available while supplies last). If you fully complete the Ballot and submit it at Northgate Mall during the Contest Period, you will be eligible to receive an entry (the “Entry”) into the Contest. Entries will be rejected if the Ballot is not fully completed and submitted during the Contest Period. All Entries must include your first and last name, address and ten-digit daytime telephone number. Limit of one (1) Entry per individual per day. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than once per day, all your Entries will be void.
5. PRIZES: There are eight (8) prizes (each, a “Prize”) available to be won, each consisting of two (2) tickets for admission to a Saskatchewan Rush home game (each a “Home Game”) at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK. The approximate retail value of each Prize is one hundred dollars ($100.00) CAD. Tickets are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer, and seat selection is at the Contest Sponsors’ sole discretion. Limit of one (1) Prize per household.The applicable Home Game for each Prize shall be determined in accordance with the following table (the “Table”) which sets out the applicable draw date (each, a “Draw Date”):
|
Draw Date
|
Game Date
|
December 17, 2018
|
January 5, 2019
|
January 14, 2019
|
January 19, 2019
|
February 4, 2019
|
February 9, 2019
|
February 15, 2019
|
February 22, 2019
|
February 25, 2019
|
March 2, 2019
|
March 11, 2019
|
March 16, 2019
|
March 25, 2019
|
March 30, 2019
|
April 8, 2019
|
April 13, 2019