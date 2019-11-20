CTV Regina’s Best Seats in the House CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS (the “Rules”)
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 2:50PM CST
CTV Regina’s Best Seats in the House
CONTEST
OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS
(the “Rules”)
1. The CTV Regina’s Best Seats in the House contest (the “Contest”) starts at 9:30 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on November 25, 2019 and closes on April 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CT (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.
2. The Contest sponsors are Bell Media Inc. and Northgate Mall, Westdale Properties (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsors”).
3. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Saskatchewan, Canada and be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Employees of Bell Media Inc., its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, promotional and advertising agencies or of any other entity involved in the development, production, administration, or fulfillment of the Contest, as well as the parents, siblings and children of any such employees and any person domiciled with such employees, are ineligible to enter. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.
4. TO ENTER the Contest, visit Northgate Mall, located at 489 Albert St N, Regina, SK, S4R 3C4, during normal business hours – Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CT; Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. CT; and Sundays, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT – and complete the official entry ballot (the “Ballot”) (available while supplies last). If you fully complete the Ballot and submit it at Northgate Mall during the Contest Period, you will be eligible to receive an entry (the “Entry”) into the Contest. Entries will be rejected if the Ballot is not fully completed and submitted during the Contest Period. All Entries must include your first and last name, address and ten-digit daytime telephone number. Limit of one (1) Entry per individual per day. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than once per day, all your Entries will be void.
5. PRIZES: There are nine (9) prizes (each, a “Prize”) available to be won, each consisting of two (2) tickets for admission to a Saskatchewan Rush home game (each a “Home Game”) at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK. The approximate retail value of each Prize is one hundred dollars ($100.00) CAD. Tickets are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer, and seat selection is at the Contest Sponsors’ sole discretion. Limit of one (1) Prize per household. The applicable Home Game for each Prize shall be determined in accordance with the following table (the “Table”) which sets out the applicable draw date (each, a “Draw Date”):
|
Draw Date
|
Game Date
|
December 9, 2019
|
December 14, 2019
|
January 18, 2020
|
February 3, 2020
|
February 8, 2020
|
February 24, 2020
|
February 29, 2020
|
March 2, 2020
|
March 7, 2020
|
March 13, 2020
|
March 20, 2020
|
March 30, 2020
|
April 4, 2020
|
April 6, 2020
|
April 11, 2020
|
April 13, 2020
|
April 18, 2020
6. Prizes must be accepted as awarded. Prizes may not be sold, transferred and are not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any components of a Prize are unavailable. Each Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein. Prize winner acknowledges that upon awarding of the Prize, all obligations typically borne by the provider of services or goods become that provider’s responsibility.
7. On each Draw Date set out in the Table, at approximately 10:00 a.m. CT, a random draw (each, a “Prize Draw”) will be performed at Northgate Mall, Regina, SK, from among all Entries received up to the applicable Prize Draw. The first (1st) entry drawn will be eligible to win a Prize. The odds of winning a Prize will depend on the number of Entries received up to the applicable Prize Draw. Entries received will be carried over from one Prize Draw to the next. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact each potential Prize winner by telephone within one (1) business day after the applicable Prize Draw. In the event that a potential winner cannot be contacted within one (1) business day after the applicable Prize Draw, he or she will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be drawn at the Contest Sponsors’ sole discretion (in which case the provisions and procedures specified herein relating to selection and notification of a potential winner shall be applied, with the necessary amendments). Proof of identification must be provided upon request.
8. In order to be declared a Prize winner, each potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill-testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded a Prize, each potential Prize winner will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsors, a full release and indemnity form stating that he/she has read and understood these Rules, grants all consents required, authorizes the Contest Sponsors to broadcast, publish and disseminate his/her name, city of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the applicable Prize, accepts the applicable Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsors from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the applicable Prize. In the event that a potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsors shall have the right to disqualify such potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsors shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner shall be applied with the necessary amendments until all qualified winners have been duly selected, but in any event, no later than four (4) business days from the applicable Prize Draw. The number of actual Prizes awarded may be less than the number of available Prizes should efforts to confirm all winners be unsuccessful, in accordance with these Rules.
9. By entering this Contest, the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsors with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.
10. All Entries become property of Contest Sponsors who assume no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the names of the Prize winners (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsors do not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error. Entry materials-data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsors, in their sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond their control, Contest Sponsors reserve their right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest including cancelling any method of entry, and select a winner from previously received eligible Entries. Contest Sponsors reserve their right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsors reserve their right in their sole discretion to disqualify any individual they find to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest web site or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsors reserve their right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsors shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest web site, where applicable.
11. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his or her personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsors for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsors will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsors should be addressed to Bell Media Inc., CTV Regina Highway #1 East, Regina, SK S4P 3E5
12. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Contest Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Contest Rules shall prevail, govern and control.
13. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsors and/or their affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.