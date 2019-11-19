REGINA -- The union that represents education support workers says it has filed for an impasse, as talks between it and the Regina Public School Board have broken down.

CUPE Local 3766 says it had been at the bargaining table for over two years.

“We presented a fair deal to our employer that reflected our beliefs. It is disappointing that our employer continues to refuse to remove their bargaining concessions,” said Jackie Christianson, president of CUPE Local 3766. “It is our hope that a meeting with the mediator will happen, and we will be able to reach a fair deal with our bargaining efforts.”

The union represents over 600 education support workers in Regina public schools.

A representative for Regina Public Schools said that the school board and the school division will not be commenting at this point.