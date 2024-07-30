CUPE says members losing hundreds per paycheque, Sask. gov't claims AIMS rollout a 'success'

The union representing thousands of health care workers across Saskatchewan is demanding the provincial government to come up with a plan to fix the troublesome AIMS payroll system.

In a message to media on Monday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 5430 claimed some of its members have fallen victim to functionality and payroll issues following the relaunch of AIMS in late June – with some members reporting missing hundreds of dollars from their paycheque.

“We have tried to work with the SHA to properly implement the AIMS project, but it still does not work the way it should. Our members are missing hundreds, even upwards of a thousand dollars in some cases on their paycheques, and that is unacceptable,” President of CUPE 5430 Bashir Jalloh said in the announcement.

Jalloh went on to highlight cost of living concerns – reiterating the importance that healthcare workers are paid what they are owed.

“We need urgent action from the SHA and the provincial government to fix these issues and work to ensure it does not happen again,” he added.

The Administrative Information Management System (AIMS) was designed to manage payroll, scheduling, human resources and finances for the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

It is meant to replace 80 ageing and non-integrated systems and improve data accuracy across Saskatchewan’s health care system.

Mike Northcott, Chief Human Resources Officer at the SHA and a member of the AIMS Executive Steering Committee provided a response to CTV News.

According to Northcott, the number of employees affected by payroll issues during AIMS’ first run was less than one per cent.

He claims this is the same as the pre-AIMS rate.

“The second pay run required even fewer advances, dropping the error rate to well below one per cent,” he added. “Instances where employees do not receive their pay are being addressed quickly, and all staff are being paid. As issues are identified, advances are processed.”

AIMS is being rolled out in a phased approach with the first phase officially launched on June 24.

The first payroll run occurred on July 5 – with the second run taking place on July 19.

According to Northcott, the system processes approximately 48,000 pay slips during each pay period.

A total rollout of the system is expected to take place in 2025 – which will address scheduling and time entry.

Regardless of CUPE 5430’s claims, Northcott characterized the latest attempt to launch AIMS as a “success.”

“The launch has been a success overall,” he said in the statement. “We are thankful for the effort and flexibility of health system employees to learning and adapting during the first phase of AIMS implementation.”

AIMS has been publicized in the past for its lack of functionality and ballooning price tag.

The system has been in development since 2018 and was expected to become operational by May of 2021.

However, the first attempt at a rollout did not take place till November of 2022 and was paused after four days due to system-wide defects becoming obvious.

The estimated cost of the project has risen threefold from its original $86 million to a projected $240 million.

CUPE 5430 represents 14,000 health care workers across Saskatchewan.